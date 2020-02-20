About this Course

5,271 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(6,054 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome to Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding Life

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 5 readings
5 hours to complete

Introduction - Beginning of the Universe

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 90 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

The Formation of Galaxies and Stars

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Our Solar System and Life’s Emergence

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Living and Dying and the Passion of Animals

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM JOURNEY OF THE UNIVERSE: THE UNFOLDING OF LIFE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder