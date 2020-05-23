About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Instructors

University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Origin of the Elements, the Solar System and the Planets

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The early Earth and origin of life

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Origin of the microbial world / The Cambrian Explosion and Exceptional Preservation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 100 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Transition from Microbial to Macrobial Life: Snowball Earth and the Ediacara Biota / Eukaryotic Evolution and the Phylogeny of All Life

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ORIGINS - FORMATION OF THE UNIVERSE, SOLAR SYSTEM, EARTH AND LIFE

Frequently Asked Questions

