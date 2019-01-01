Profile

Tais Wittchen Dahl

Assistant Professor of Geobiology

Bio

My research focuses on the origin and evolution of Earth and its biosphere. I combine geochemical experiments and theoretical modeling to understand the chemical signals preserved in modern and ancient sediments. This allows us to reconstruct the history of life and the environment on our planet. A central question in my studies is not only if life adapts to environmental change, but also if and how life (or various traits hereof) affects the global environment. Together, this may imply that life and the planet has become self-regulating – which greatly influences the chance of finding life elsewhere in the universe.

Courses

Origins - Formation of the Universe, Solar System, Earth and Life

