Profile

Martin Vinther Sørensen

Associate Professor, Curator

Bio

Curatorial responsibilities

Curator of Acanthocephala, Gnathostomulida, Kinorhyncha, Micrognathozoa, Nematoda, Nematomorpha, Priapulida, Rotifera, Mollusca, Porifera and Cnidaria.

Current research

1) Detailed morphology of cuticular head and trunk structures in selected species of kinorhynchs. In order to obtain a complete taxon sampling at generic level for future phylogenetic analyses based on morphological data, it is the goal to generate data from at least one representative of each kinorhynch genus.2) Kinorhynch phylogeny. The kinorhynch interrelationships are examined using a combined approach of molecular and morphological data.3) Further examinations of the putative Loriciferan ? Nematomorph sister-group relationship, using a combined approach of molecular and morphological data.4) Metazoan phylogeny examined within the AToL (Assembling the protostome Tree of Life) collaborative frame.

Primary fields of researchMorphology, taxonomy and phylogeny of Kinorhyncha, Loricifera and Priapulida. In addition, taxonomy and phylogeny of the gnathiferan taxa: Rotifera, Gnathostomulida and Micrognathozoa.

Courses

Origins - Formation of the Universe, Solar System, Earth and Life

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder