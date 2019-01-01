Associate Professor, Curator
Curatorial responsibilities
Curator of Acanthocephala, Gnathostomulida, Kinorhyncha, Micrognathozoa, Nematoda, Nematomorpha, Priapulida, Rotifera, Mollusca, Porifera and Cnidaria.Current research
1) Detailed morphology of cuticular head and trunk structures in selected species of kinorhynchs. In order to obtain a complete taxon sampling at generic level for future phylogenetic analyses based on morphological data, it is the goal to generate data from at least one representative of each kinorhynch genus.2) Kinorhynch phylogeny. The kinorhynch interrelationships are examined using a combined approach of molecular and morphological data.3) Further examinations of the putative Loriciferan ? Nematomorph sister-group relationship, using a combined approach of molecular and morphological data.4) Metazoan phylogeny examined within the AToL (Assembling the protostome Tree of Life) collaborative frame.Primary fields of researchMorphology, taxonomy and phylogeny of Kinorhyncha, Loricifera and Priapulida. In addition, taxonomy and phylogeny of the gnathiferan taxa: Rotifera, Gnathostomulida and Micrognathozoa.