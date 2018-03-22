Learn about the origin and evolution of life and the search for life beyond the Earth.
Astrobiology and the Search for Extraterrestrial LifeThe University of Edinburgh
- Biology
- Solar Systems
- Microbiology
- Astrobiology
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Life and Its Origins
What is life and what are the definitions of life? What do we know about the origin of life and what are the current hypotheses for how it originated on the Earth?
Life on Earth
What was the environment of early Earth like when life first emerged and what do we know about life on the earliest Earth? How did life evolve to cope with survival in extreme environments? What have been the major evolutionary transitions of life on the Earth?
Habitable Environments Elsewhere in our Solar System?
What are the prospects for life on other planetary bodies in our Solar System and how do we go about searching for it? What conditions are required for a planet to be habitable?
The Search for Habitable Exoplanets
How do we search for Earth-like planets orbiting distant stars and how would we detect life on them?
- 5 stars81.29%
- 4 stars16.27%
- 3 stars1.80%
- 2 stars0.32%
- 1 star0.28%
Excellent course for learning basic concepts of Astrobiology. It covers various topics including microbiology, history, and social implications of finding extraterrestrial intelligence.
This course is fascinating, accessible, and well-paced. It is short but packs a huge punch of information into that time. It does not require any technical skills or previous knowledge base.
There are no words, I am so grateful and excited that I took this course. It helped me answer all these questions that I have always had. Thank you professor and coursera community!
It was an absolutely amazing experience to delve into learning more on the subject and the several theories that constitute the core of a subject that elevates curiosity amongst any biologist!
