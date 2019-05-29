How are astronomers approaching their search for life in the universe? What have we learned from the surge of exoplanets discoveries? How likely is it that Earth does not host the only life in the Universe? In this course we explore the field of astrobiology, an emerging multidisciplinary field. Progress in astrobiology is driven by telescopes on the ground and in space, and by new insights on how life emerged on Earth and its diversity. The topics in this course range from the science of how exoplanets are detected, to the chemistry that supports the argument that the ingredients for life are common in the Universe.
Planets in the Solar System and Beyond
Hunting for Exoplanets
Habitability
Life
Dr Chris Impey did it again. He brought the universe into my home and office and brought me closer to understanding the universe we are all part of.
Excellent teaching style, easy to digest sometimes-difficult information, tests got to the main points of the sections, instructor has a nice, easy to follow style of delivering info. Great Course!
Great course! Very informative, detailed explanation, excellent presentation! Possibility to make projects of your own. Inspiring course!
I have absolutely enjoyed this course throughout. It's given me a lot of knowledge and hats off the Prof. Chris Impey for teaching in such an interesting way.
