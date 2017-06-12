About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Solar Systems
  • Chemistry
  • Geology
  • Astrobiology
Instructor

Offered by

Caltech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Unit 1: Water on Mars (week 1)

Week
2

Week 2

Unit 1: Water on Mars (week 2)

Week
3

Week 3

Unit 1: Water on Mars (week 3)

Week
4

Week 4

Unit 2: The insides of giant planets (week 1)

