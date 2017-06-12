Learn about the science behind the current exploration of the solar system in this free class. Use principles from physics, chemistry, biology, and geology to understand the latest from Mars, comprehend the outer solar system, ponder planets outside our solar system, and search for habitability in our neighborhood and beyond. This course is generally taught at an advanced level assuming a prior knowledge of undergraduate math and physics, but the majority of the concepts and lectures can be understood without these prerequisites. The quizzes and final exam are designed to make you think critically about the material you have learned rather than to simply make you memorize facts. The class is expected to be challenging but rewarding.
The Science of the Solar SystemCaltech
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Solar Systems
- Chemistry
- Geology
- Astrobiology
Offered by
Caltech
Caltech is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution, where extraordinary faculty and students seek answers to complex questions, discover new knowledge, lead innovation, and transform our future. Caltech's mission is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education. We investigate the most challenging, fundamental problems in science and technology in a singularly collegial, interdisciplinary atmosphere, while educating outstanding students to become creative members of society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Unit 1: Water on Mars (week 1)
Unit 1: Water on Mars (week 2)
Unit 1: Water on Mars (week 3)
Unit 2: The insides of giant planets (week 1)
Reviews
- 5 stars90.35%
- 4 stars5.89%
- 3 stars1.29%
- 2 stars0.71%
- 1 star1.72%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE SCIENCE OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM
Thank you, I thoroughly enjoyed this course, The quizzes really helped me to learn, they made me get to grips with the material presented. I loved the bonus material. Thanks again.
And excellent, deep yet accessible introduction into what we know about the solar system, the science behind our knowledge, and the big questions under investigation.
Learning facilitated by good lecturing, well prepared lectures and excellent quizzes. Lecturer Mike Brown, enthusiastic about his subject, generous in sharing his knowledge, humorous, and honest.
One of the best courses I ever completed on this website. I express my gratitude to Prof. Mike who is wonderful explorer & experienced Astronomer. Thank you so much Sir.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.