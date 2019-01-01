Physics and Astronomy

Physics and astronomy courses explore the dynamics of matter in motion and the nature of planets, stars, moons, and asteroids. Subtopics include the study of astrophysics, the history of the universe, and applied and theoretical physics...

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemistry

Environmental Science and Sustainability

Research Methods

Earn Your Degree

University of Colorado Boulder

100% ONLINE
University of Colorado Boulder

100% ONLINE
University of Michigan

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Physics and Astronomy Courses

Free
Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space
University of Arizona
Free
Big History: Connecting Knowledge
Macquarie University
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in Physics and Astronomy

Free
Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space
University of Arizona
Free
Big History: Connecting Knowledge
Macquarie University
You are Currently on slide 1

Our Universe

Free
Astrobiology: Exploring Other Worlds
University of Arizona
Free
Data-driven Astronomy
The University of Sydney
Free
Imagining Other Earths
Princeton University
Free
Analyzing the Universe
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
You are Currently on slide 1

Top Rated Physics and Astronomy Courses

Kinematics: Describing the Motions of Spacecraft
University of Colorado Boulder
Free
Astrobiology: Exploring Other Worlds
University of Arizona
Quantum Optics 1 : Single Photons
École Polytechnique
You are Currently on slide 1

Recently Launched Guided Projects

Image Processing: Object Auto-tracking using Tracker
Coursera Project Network
Exploring fluid mechanics using Wolfram notebook
Coursera Project Network
Exploring concepts of Optics using Wolfram notebook
Coursera Project Network
You are Currently on slide 1

More Physics and Astronomy Courses

Kinematics: Describing the Motions of Spacecraft
University of Colorado Boulder
Spacecraft Dynamics Capstone: Mars Mission
University of Colorado Boulder
Quantum Optics 1 : Single Photons
École Polytechnique
Introduction to advanced tomography
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about Physics and Astronomy

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder