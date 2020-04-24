In this course you get the chance to get teaching and hands-on experience with the complete workflow of high-resolution tomography analysis. You will get introduced to data acquisition, 3D reconstruction, segmentation and meshing and, finally, 3D modelling of data to extract physical parameters describing mechanical and flow properties. The teaching and the exercises will take place in close interaction with top experts in the field. Exercises will require some basic programming skills, and will be carried out in a common python environment.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
29 minutes to complete
Introduction to Advanced Tomography
This modules introduces the course and the philosophy behind its structure
29 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete
What is tomography and what can it do for me?
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Introduction to Jupyter notebooks for data handling
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
1 hour to complete
Where is the data coming from?
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)
3 hours to complete
Description of the cases studied throughout the course
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
9 hours to complete
Tomographic reconstruction
9 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 154 min)
14 minutes to complete
Imaging contrast
14 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
4 hours to complete
Segmentation
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
15 minutes to complete
Computer resources
15 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min)
6 hours to complete
Modelling physical parameters
6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 121 min)
3 hours to complete
Closing session
Short presentation of the instructors and in the Honors part work with other cases
3 hours to complete
6 readings
Reviews
by JANov 22, 2020
Eventhough this course is hard, I love it. Thankyou
by YAApr 24, 2020
Excellent basics on tomography and research oriented course.
