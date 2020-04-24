About this Course

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Introduction to Advanced Tomography

29 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

What is tomography and what can it do for me?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Jupyter notebooks for data handling

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
1 hour to complete

Where is the data coming from?

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)
3 hours to complete

Description of the cases studied throughout the course

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Tomographic reconstruction

9 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 154 min)
14 minutes to complete

Imaging contrast

14 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Segmentation

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
15 minutes to complete

Computer resources

15 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Modelling physical parameters

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 121 min)
3 hours to complete

Closing session

3 hours to complete
6 readings

