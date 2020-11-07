About this Course

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Thermoelectric
  • Oxide
  • Ceramics
  • Materials
  • Material engineering
Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Background of Ceramics

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Defect in crystal

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Synthesis of Ceramics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 71 min), 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Properties and applications of Ceramics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min), 2 quizzes

