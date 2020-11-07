To realize next-generation devices, novel ceramic materials with ultimate physical and chemical properties are required. For this purpose, a few intrinsic and extrinsic approaches for the development of new functional ceramics are proceeding. This course provides the fundamentals of functional ceramics and the materials design rules for developing advanced ceramics with ultimate physical and chemical properties.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Background of Ceramics
In this module, you can study about metals and ceramics. You can classify ceramics by various methods and calculate the theoretical density. You will know what a coordination number is and about nanomaterials.
Defect in crystal
In this module, you can classify the defects by dimension and explain the principle of electrical conductivity in oxide. You can know that what is defect and what is factor affecting properties. Also, you can calculate the concentration of oxygen vacancy and know strategies to enhance properties.
Synthesis of Ceramics
In this module, you can describe the various ceramic powder processing and compaction/sintering. You can explain advantages and disadvantages of different kinds of milling techniques. Also, you can define deposition method of thin film.
Properties and applications of Ceramics
In this module, you can memorize the physical properties of materials. For example electrical, thermal, optical etc. Also, you can define principle of oxide-ion and proton conductivity and define dielectric ceramics. You can know method of materials and analytic approach to the composition of oxides.
It's very clear and understandable course very useful for those who working on ceramics materials and perovskite structures
Very Interesting and useful course for Materials people and chemists who works in Materials. Very informative and the lecture videos are very good.
I loved this course. I wish I can complete all the courses since they give me a lot of knowledge.
The course is very comprehensive. Thank you Yonsei University!
