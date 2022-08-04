About this Specialization

This specialization extends upon the initial introduction specialization, and like the other specialization, it introduces a limited number of new materials science and engineering concepts. Presentations are at the concept level without being marred in heavy mathematics. Topics in this specialization topic include strengthening of metal, polymers, ceramic materials, and composite. Some of the position titles that may benefit from this course include Materials Engineer, Chemical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Aerospace Engineer, Materials Quality Control. Others who are want to explore the world of materials will find it helpful.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Phase Diagrams

Course2

Course 2

Hardening, Polymers, Properties

Course3

Course 3

Electrical Properties and Semiconductors

Course4

Course 4

Ceramics and Composites

Arizona State University

