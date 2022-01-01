University of Colorado Boulder
Learn electronics if you're interested in a career in the electronics field, if you want to learn more about emerging technologies, or if you want to design a robot or an app for fun. Some people may learn electronics as part of an engineering curriculum, some may want to learn programming languages, and others may want to understand the science. As technology changes, electronics become more important to our lives. The emerging Internet of Things (IOT) is creating a need for more people who know how to work with electronics. Studying electronics is practical, interesting, and relevant to the modern world.
Among the many jobs that use electronics are electrician, engineer, programmer, and semiconductor designer. Many people in non-technical jobs may want to understand the fundamentals of electronics so that they have a knowledge of what their clients or co-workers do on the job. Others may want to be doing direct work on electronic device design, debugging, or embedded system design. The number of careers that use some aspect of electronics is increasing as electronic devices become more widespread. There are more people who need to be able to design and optimize electronic systems and more people who need to feel comfortable with the technologies underlying them.
The skills and experience needed to start learning electronics range from no special skills to having some math and computer skills, depending on the course you're taking. Many courses are at a beginning level and cover basic concepts and ideas, so you need little beyond an interest in the field and a willingness to learn. Others assume that you have had some math or programming experience in the past. Courses range from theoretical to technical to practical, and some require the purchase of hardware items so that you can test your knowledge and build your own electronic devices. Specializations allow you to build your base of knowledge so that you can take more advanced courses after you master introductory material.