About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand what a switched-mode converter is and its basic operating principles

  • Be able to solve for the steady-state voltages and currents of step-down, step-up, inverting, and other power converters

  • Know how to derive an averaged equivalent circuit model and solve for the converter efficiency

Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your degree

This Course is part of an online degree program offered by the University of Colorado Boulder. When you enroll in a for-credit non-degree course through the university and complete it online, it counts as credit hours towards a degree at CU-Boulder.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Ch 1: Introduction

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Ch 2: Steady-State Converter Analysis

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Ch 3: Steady-State Equivalent Circuit Modeling, Losses, and Efficiency

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 93 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

