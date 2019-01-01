Robert Erickson received the B.S. (1978), M.S. (1980), and Ph.D. (1982) degrees in Electrical Engineering, from the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California. Since 1982, he has been a member of the faculty of electrical, computer , and energy engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he served as department Chair in 2002-2006. He co-directs the Colorado Power Electronics Center and is a Fellow of the IEEE. He is the author of the textbook Fundamentals of Power Electronics, now in its second edition. Professor Erickson is the author of over one hundred journal and conference papers in the area of power electronics, is a recipient of the IEEE Power Electronics Society Transactions Prize Paper Award, and the IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award, the highest honor in the power area. Both are highly distinguished awards for contributions or leadership in specific fields of interest of the IEEE.