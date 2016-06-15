This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5702, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Be able to design and analyze the feedback systems of switching regulators
University of Colorado Boulder
Ch 7: AC Equivalent Circuit Modeling
How to extend the converter steady-state equivalent circuits, derived in the previous courses, to obtain small-signal ac equivalent circuits that model the important converter and regulator system dynamics.
Ch 8: Converter Transfer Functions - Part 1
A review of the construction of Bode plots of the magnitude and phase of first-order, second-order, and higher-order transfer functions, with emphasis on techniques needed for design of regulator systems. Design-oriented analysis techniques to make approximations and gain insight into how to design ac systems having significant complexity.
Ch 8: Converter Transfer Functions - Part 2
Design-oriented analysis techniques to make approximations and gain insight into how to design ac systems having significant complexity. Graphical construction techniques.
Ch 9: Controller Design
Application of the material of Chapters 7 and 8 to design closed-loop regulators that employ switching converters. How to design a feedback system that accurately regulates its output while rejecting disturbances.
One of the best courses I've ever taken. It was not so easy to follow, which made me review some topics of my Engineering course.
Great material however discussion forums is dead (despite hundreds of views), mentors are unresponsive to questions
This is a great course to get a basic foundation of bode plot techniques and fundamental control theory in relation to power converter design.
Along with the asymptotic bode plot it could have been nice if bode plot thru simulation could have been introduced with the help of Matlab/python (preferably python, as its open source tool)
