About this Course

22,244 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Be able to design and analyze the feedback systems of switching regulators

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Ch 7: AC Equivalent Circuit Modeling

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 114 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Ch 8: Converter Transfer Functions - Part 1

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 112 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Ch 8: Converter Transfer Functions - Part 2

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Ch 9: Controller Design

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 159 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CONVERTER CONTROL

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder