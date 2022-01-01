- Understand the fundamentals of magnetic components including inductors and transformers
- Design and optimize inductors and transformers for switched-mode power converters
- Analyze and model losses in magnetic components
Power Electronics Specialization
Expand your Engineering Excellence. Create modern power electronics systems for our devices, transportation and infrastructure.
Understand what a switched-mode converter is and its basic operating principles
Be able to solve for the steady-state voltages and currents of step-down, step-up, inverting, and other power converters
Know how to derive an averaged equivalent circuit model and solve for the converter efficiency
Understand how to implement the power semiconductor devices in a switching converter
About this Specialization
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Power Electronics
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5700, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Converter Circuits
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5701, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Converter Control
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5702, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Magnetics for Power Electronic Converters
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5703, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
University of Colorado Boulder
