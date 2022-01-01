University of Colorado Boulder
Power electronics is a category of electrical engineering that's a critical component and central process in power conversion for inductors, capacitors, switch controls, motors and drives, and other electronic devices. The system of power electronics exists to manage different circuits involved in the transfer of electronic power to the desired form. There are power conversions that move from AC/DC, DC/AC, and DC/DC everywhere. Our modern world would not exist without this. A simple example of power electronics is when your mobile device needs a charge. Power electronics makes it possible for the circuits in your home’s electrical grid to change the electrical output from AC to DC to meet the low-level DC battery need of your mobile device.
If you want to understand power electronics, it’s important to try to learn the basics of electrical engineering and electricity distribution in our lives. You may find that the use of power electronics is present everywhere in our world, from electrical systems to mobile chargers, from electronic distribution controls to renewable energy storage, and more. In business, power electronics is used in high-efficiency lighting, automotive applications, high-end electrical converters for microprocessors, motor controls, and manufacturing and industrial controls that depend on power electronics. This immense use of power electronics makes it a fascinating and valuable topic to learn.
When you learn the fundamentals of power electronics, you may use this knowledge to move into careers like electrical designer, semiconductor device engineer, power electronics modeling engineer, power amplifier engineer, and electronic technician. Learning about power electronics could bring you into careers in mechanical engineering, lighting systems, electrical engineering, and semiconductor fields.
Taking online courses to learn power electronics can help you acquire new insights into the basic operating principles of converter circuit analysis, efficiency of power converters, and controlling and converting electrical power via switched-mode circuits. You may also learn about the interactions between different electrical currents AC/DC, DC/AC, and DC-DC in power electronics, as well as an electric vehicle’s efficiency. Learning about power electronics in online courses may also get you thinking more about the future of electric vehicles in our society.