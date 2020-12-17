About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Power Electronics Specialization
Intermediate Level

A​ bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, or equivalent experience

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the fundamentals of magnetic components, including inductors and transformers

  • Analyze and model losses in magnetic components, and understand design trade-offs 

  • Design and optimize inductors and transformers for switched-mode power converters

Skills you will gain

  • Understand the fundamentals of magnetic components including inductors and transformers
  • Design and optimize inductors and transformers for switched-mode power converters
  • Analyze and model losses in magnetic components
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Basic Magnetics

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 87 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

AC Copper Losses

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 89 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Inductor Design

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 93 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Transformer Design

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Power Electronics Specialization

Power Electronics

