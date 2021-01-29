About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand statement and derivation of the Extra Element Theorem

  • Apply the Extra Element Theorem to converter analysis and design problems

  • Understand the statement of the N-Extra Element Theorem

  • Apply the N-Extra Element Theorem to converter analysis and design problems

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Extra Element Theorem

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Design example: SEPIC frequency responses

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

N Extra Element Theorem (NEET)

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization

Modeling and Control of Power Electronics

