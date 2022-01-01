- Power Electronics
- Power Supplies
- Modeling And Simulation
- Photovoltaic (PV) Systems
- Circuit Design
- Power Electronics Design
Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization
Advance Your Career in Power Electronics. Master design-oriented techniques to engineer high-performance feedback controlled switched-mode power converters
Offered By
What you will learn
Master techniques of design-oriented analysis for switched-mode power converters.
Verify the design of closed-loop regulated power converters using switching and averaged circuit simulations.
Design high-performance peak current-mode control and average current-mode control loops.
Design input filters for switched-mode power converters.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will start with supplied Spice simulation examples to design and verify their own high-performance closed-loop controlled dc-dc converters, ac-dc power-factor correction rectifiers, and photovoltaic dc-ac inverters. The final course in the Specialization includes a peer-graded project where learners design and test control loops in a complete 5 kilowatt photovoltaic (PV) power system including a maximum power point tracking boost converter and a single-phase grid-tied inverter.
It is highly recommended that learners take Introduction to Power Electronics, Converter Circuits, and Converter Control before attempting to take courses in this Specialization.
It is highly recommended that learners take Introduction to Power Electronics, Converter Circuits, and Converter Control before attempting to take courses in this Specialization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5705, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Techniques of Design-Oriented Analysis
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5706, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Input Filter Design
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5707, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Current-Mode Control
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5708, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.