Approx. 19 hours to complete
  • Understand how to implement the power semiconductor devices in a switching converter

  • Understand the origins of the discontinuous conduction mode and be able to solve converters operating in DCM

  • Understand the basic dc-dc converter and dc-ac inverter circuits

  • Understand how to implement transformer isolation in a dc-dc converter, including the popular forward and flyback converter topologies

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Ch 4.1: Switch Realization

Week 2

Ch 4.2: Power Semiconductor Switches

Week 3

Ch 5: Discontinuous Conduction Mode

Week 4

Ch 6: Converter Circuits

6 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

