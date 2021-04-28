This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5709, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This is Course #5 in the Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization. The course is focused on modeling and control of grid-tied power electronics. Upon completion of the course, you will be able to understand, analyze, model, and design low-harmonic rectifiers and inverters interfacing dc loads or dc power sources, such as photovoltaic arrays, to the single-phase ac power grid. We strongly recommend students complete the CU Boulder Power Electronics Specialization as well as Courses #1 (Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation) and #4 (Current-Mode Control) before enrolling in this course (the course numbers provided below are for students in the CU Boulder's MS-EE program): ● Introduction to Power Electronics (ECEA 5700) ● Converter Circuits (ECEA 5701) ● Converter Control (ECEA 5702) ● Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation (ECEA 5705) ● Current-Mode Control (ECEA 5708) After completing this course, you will be able to: ● Understand the operating principles of low-harmonic, high power factor rectifier and inverters ● Model and design current shaping and voltage control loops in power factor correction (PFC) rectifiers ● Model and design control loops in single-phase dc-to-ac inverters ● Design photovoltaic power systems tied to the single-phase ac power grid ● Use computer-aided tools and simulations to verify the design of rectifiers and inverters