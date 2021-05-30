Learner Reviews & Feedback for Modeling and Control of Single-Phase Rectifiers and Inverters by University of Colorado Boulder
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5709, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This is Course #5 in the Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization. The course is focused on modeling and control of grid-tied power electronics. Upon completion of the course, you will be able to understand, analyze, model, and design low-harmonic rectifiers and inverters interfacing dc loads or dc power sources, such as photovoltaic arrays, to the single-phase ac power grid.
We strongly recommend students complete the CU Boulder Power Electronics Specialization as well as Courses #1 (Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation) and #4 (Current-Mode Control) before enrolling in this course (the course numbers provided below are for students in the CU Boulder's MS-EE program):
● Introduction to Power Electronics (ECEA 5700)
● Converter Circuits (ECEA 5701)
● Converter Control (ECEA 5702)
● Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation (ECEA 5705)
● Current-Mode Control (ECEA 5708)
After completing this course, you will be able to:
● Understand the operating principles of low-harmonic, high power factor rectifier and inverters
● Model and design current shaping and voltage control loops in power factor correction (PFC) rectifiers
● Model and design control loops in single-phase dc-to-ac inverters
● Design photovoltaic power systems tied to the single-phase ac power grid
● Use computer-aided tools and simulations to verify the design of rectifiers and inverters...
By Guillaume V
May 30, 2021
Professor gives clear explanations and proofs. Better teaching than usual professors. To complete one can read the corresponding chapters of Fundamentals of power electronics 3rd ed. Great specialization. Access to Matlab, use of LTspice. You will practice transfer functions a lot.
4.5 stars.
By Manuel E A H
Jun 18, 2021
Thank you very much Dr. Maksimovic for the techniques and skills taught. I learned a lot with the Matlab and LTSpice simualtions! I also enjoyed the final peer graded assignment. As a recommendation, I would add a free Q&A meeting for possible concerns about the course. Thank you Coursera!
By Pavel K
Apr 29, 2021
Good practical course with lots of modern applications.