About this Course

6,033 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Power Electronics
  • Power Supplies
  • Modeling And Simulation
  • Power Electronics Design
  • Circuit Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Peak Current-Mode Control: Simple Model

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 86 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Peak Current-Mode Control: More Accurate Model

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

High-Frequency Effects in Peak Current-Mode Control

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Average Current-Mode Control

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min)

About the Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization

Modeling and Control of Power Electronics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder