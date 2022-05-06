Learner Reviews & Feedback for Current-Mode Control by University of Colorado Boulder
4.9
stars
10 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5708, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This is Course #4 in the Modeling and Control of Power Electronics course sequence. The course is focused on current-mode control techniques, which are very frequently applied in practical realizations of switched-mode. Practical advantages of peak current mode control are discussed, including built-in overcurrent protection, simpler and more robust dynamic responses, as well as abilities to ensure current sharing in parallel connected converter modules. For peak current-mode controlled converters, slope compensation, and high-frequency effects are discussed in detail. Upon completion of the course, you will be able to understand, analyze, model, and design high-performance current-mode controllers for dc-dc power converters, including peak current-mode controllers and average current-mode controllers.
We strongly recommend students complete the CU Boulder Power Electronics specialization as well as Course #1 (Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation) before enrolling in this course (the course numbers provided below are for students in the CU Boulder's MS-EE program):
● Introduction to Power Electronics (ECEA 5700)
● Converter Circuits (ECEA 5701)
● Converter Control (ECEA 5702)
● Averaged-Switch Modeling and Simulation (ECEA 5705)
After completing this course, you will be able to:
● Understand the operating principles and benefits of current-mode control for dc-dc converters
● Model and design peak current-mode controlled dc-dc converters
● Model and design average current-mode controlled dc-dc converters
● Use computer-aided tools and simulations to verify current-mode controlled dc-dc converters...