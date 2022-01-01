University of Michigan
Coding is the act of using a programming or scripting language such as HTML5, Java, Python, or others to build software, apps, and websites into existence. It’s a highly in-demand skill that puts the learner in a position to explore many opportunities and enjoy career benefits such as flexibility, opportunities to grow, high pay, and others.
Learning Coding is fundamental to entering high-level fields in Computing such as Computer Programming, Web Design, Web Development, UX Design, and others. It’s a skill that serves internet users (there are currently over 4 billion worldwide!) and the organizations that rely on them. Simply put: without Coding, there would be no internet, making this subject a highly important one to learn.
Fast Company has said Coding is an in-demand skill across industries—not just in the technology sector. It’s considered a skill that increases a job seeker’s chances of negotiating a higher salary, with opportunities in roles such as: Software Application Developer, Web Developer, Computer Systems Engineer, Database Administrator, Computer Systems Analyst, Software Quality Assurance Engineer, Business Intelligence Analyst, Computer Programmer, and others that are related.
Coding courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in the C Programming language; programming and analyzing data with Python; developing programs; building a responsive and accessible web portfolio using HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript; developing professional-quality web portfolio; and more.
Lessons on Coding are taught by professors from top universities, such as University of Michigan, University of California at Santa Cruz, Duke University, and other institutions. Learners can enjoy exploring Coding with professors specializing in Computer Science, Programming, Web Development, and other disciplines. Course content is administered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, portfolio building, and other types of assignments.
Before you start to learn coding, you might need to already have strong problem-solving skills and some experience working with computers. When you write code or discover a piece of code that doesn’t function properly, you may turn to your problem-solving skills to locate the issue and find a way to resolve it. You also may find it helpful to understand basic computer terminology, what computers can and cannot do, and how people use them. A background in math isn’t necessary to learn coding, but a solid foundation of basic math skills and understanding of quadratic and linear equations may be beneficial.
The people best suited to learn coding think critically and pay attention to detail. Coders break down complex tasks into manageable steps that computers can interpret and execute. They also typically go back to review code they’ve written when they skip a step or need to correct errors in the code. For this reason, many coders are also patient and self-motivated. Creative people also tend to be well-suited for roles in coding. Coders can take many paths to solve a specific problem or build a process, which gives them opportunities to show off their creativity.
Learning coding may be right for you if you’re creative and like to solve problems. Coders spend time working with clients and team members to turn ideas into visual images, websites, and mobile apps. As a coder, you may need to write code that simplifies a process for a company, like tracking the sales generated from a website promotion. You also may put your problem-solving skills to work adjusting and revising code you’ve written to make it function more efficiently. If you want a flexible work schedule and are self-motivated, you may consider learning coding as a way to supplement your income or transition to a new career.