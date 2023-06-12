MedCerts
Medical Billing and Coding Fundamentals Specialization
MedCerts

Medical Billing and Coding Fundamentals Specialization

Gain the Medical Billing and Coding Fundamentals. Prepare for a career in the Medical Billing industry by gaining an understanding of the language of insurance, revenue cycles, and more.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Jennifer Zabel
Barbara Westrick

Instructors: Jennifer Zabel

14,562 already enrolled

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(419 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of the expectations of an allied healthcare professional in the workplace

  • Analyze and understand medical terminology

  • Describe the phases of the revenue cycle

  • Gain an understanding of basic insurance terminology

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

Professionalism in Allied Health

Course 18 hours4.8 (244 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of the expectations of an allied healthcare professional in the workplace

  • Develop and exercise emotional intelligence, self-management, and interpersonal skills

  • Build and improve internal and external communication skills with all exchanges

  • Enhance the patient care experience with successful interactions and patient satisfaction

Category: Medical Ethics
Category: Emotional Strength
Category: Professional Communication
Category: Diversity and Cultural Bias Training
Category: Patient Interaction

Medical Terminology and the Human Body Fundamentals

Course 210 hours4.9 (108 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and understand medical terminology

  • Recognize the structure and function of human body systems

  • Gain an understanding of the directional terms in relationship to the human body

  • Discuss pathology, the disease process, and endoscopy

Category: Medical language
Category: Knowledge of Major Diseases
Category: human anatomy
Category: Medical Terminology

Medical Billing and Coding Essentials

Course 37 hours4.7 (202 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the phases of the revenue cycle

  • Gain an understanding of basic insurance terminology

  • Demonstrate knowledge of confidentiality and billing laws, regulations, and standards

  • Explain verification of patient financial responsibility and insurance information

Category: Payment Processing
Category: Understanding Revenue Cycles
Category: Medical Coding
Category: Medical Billing
Category: Insurance Verification

Jennifer Zabel

MedCerts
7 Courses23,122 learners

MedCerts

