Through this Specialization, students learn the essential skills of an Insurance Billing Specialist. Knowledge of human anatomy and medicine is necessary for any healthcare role, so students are also taught this terminology and structure. Additionally, this Specialization includes skills to stand out to employers by teaching professionalism, communication, and soft skills specific to an allied health environment.
Applied Learning Project
MedCerts’ highly immersive courses use various unique eLearning components designed to keep students engaged, stimulated, and entertained throughout training. We are planning to add increased project opportunities and will have more details coming soon.