Profile

Jennifer Zabel

Sr. Allied Health Program Developer

    Bio

    Jennifer Zabel has over 20 years of combined experience in higher education and healthcare. She has worked as educator/administrator and subject matter expert with excellent online and in seat classroom and program management outcomes. Her work displays a proven record of curriculum development, instructional design, Canvas LMS course/shell creation, interdisciplinary faculty/staff onboarding, training and development, and transcript evaluation. Her experience in education includes participation in SACCOC accreditation, academic review boards, institutional effectiveness, and QEP initiatives to meet objectives, including low attrition, high certification passer scores, high graduation and job placement rates, and above average student satisfaction. Jennifer joined MedCerts as the Senior Allied Health Program Developer in July 2022. Prior to this role, she was the Director of Clinical Administration at ECPI University and a subject matter expert in the development of MedCerts’ Dental Assistant program. Jennifer holds her Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene, a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration. Jennifer is a seasoned dental professional with work experience as a Certified Dental Assistant, Registered Dental Hygienist, Dental Assistant educator, and academic administrator. Jennifer has continued to develop as an allied health professional and has earned the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA), Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA), and Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) certifications.

    Courses - English

    Digestion, Micturition, and Reproduction

    Medical Terminology and the Human Body Fundamentals

    Medical Terminology, Anatomy, and Physiology Fundamentals

    Professionalism in Allied Health

    The Heart, Blood, and Lungs

    The Human Body's Communication Systems

    The Skin, Bones, and Muscles

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses