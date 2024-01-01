Jennifer Zabel has over 20 years of combined experience in higher education and healthcare. She has worked as educator/administrator and subject matter expert with excellent online and in seat classroom and program management outcomes. Her work displays a proven record of curriculum development, instructional design, Canvas LMS course/shell creation, interdisciplinary faculty/staff onboarding, training and development, and transcript evaluation. Her experience in education includes participation in SACCOC accreditation, academic review boards, institutional effectiveness, and QEP initiatives to meet objectives, including low attrition, high certification passer scores, high graduation and job placement rates, and above average student satisfaction. Jennifer joined MedCerts as the Senior Allied Health Program Developer in July 2022. Prior to this role, she was the Director of Clinical Administration at ECPI University and a subject matter expert in the development of MedCerts’ Dental Assistant program. Jennifer holds her Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene, a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration. Jennifer is a seasoned dental professional with work experience as a Certified Dental Assistant, Registered Dental Hygienist, Dental Assistant educator, and academic administrator. Jennifer has continued to develop as an allied health professional and has earned the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA), Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA), and Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) certifications.