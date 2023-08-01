MedCerts
Professionalism in Allied Health
Professionalism in Allied Health

Jennifer Zabel

Instructor: Jennifer Zabel

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of the expectations of an allied healthcare professional in the workplace

  • Develop and exercise emotional intelligence, self-management, and interpersonal skills

  • Build and improve internal and external communication skills with all exchanges

  • Enhance the patient care experience with successful interactions and patient satisfaction

Skills you'll gain

There are 5 modules in this course

Instructor

Jennifer Zabel

MedCerts
Learner reviews

4.8

242 reviews

DO
5

Reviewed on Jul 31, 2023

MS
5

Reviewed on Jul 4, 2023

KH
5

Reviewed on Sep 15, 2023

