This course will benefit anyone considering a career in allied health, as well as those already working the field. Allied Health Professionals must be committed to the key attributes of professionalism and strive to reflect this within the delivery of patient-centered, safe, and effective care. “Professionalism” is a broad term which reflects many different skills and abilities. For an individual to exhibit professionalism, they must be armed with specific skills and abilities that do not always show up within certification requirements, or even within career training curriculum. Soft skills are hard to measure and are typically less well-defined than hard skills. However, soft skills are what set many job candidates apart. Professionalism is not just what one knows. It is how one does their job, how one behaves, and how one comes across as they interact with others.
Professionalism in Allied Health
What you'll learn
Gain an understanding of the expectations of an allied healthcare professional in the workplace
Develop and exercise emotional intelligence, self-management, and interpersonal skills
Build and improve internal and external communication skills with all exchanges
Enhance the patient care experience with successful interactions and patient satisfaction
