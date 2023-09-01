MedCerts
Pharmacy Technician Fundamentals Specialization
Pharmacy Technician Fundamentals Specialization

Foundational Pharmacy Technician Career Training. Start your pharmacy career by learning the essentials of dosages, prescriptions, anatomy, and the soft skills essential to any healthcare career.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Jennifer Zabel
Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Instructors: Jennifer Zabel

Top Instructor

3,149 already enrolled

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(73 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 4 course series

Professionalism in Allied Health

Course 18 hours4.8 (244 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of the expectations of an allied healthcare professional in the workplace

  • Develop and exercise emotional intelligence, self-management, and interpersonal skills

  • Build and improve internal and external communication skills with all exchanges

  • Enhance the patient care experience with successful interactions and patient satisfaction

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medical Ethics
Category: Emotional Strength
Category: Professional Communication
Category: Diversity and Cultural Bias Training
Category: Patient Interaction

Medical Terminology and the Human Body Fundamentals

Course 210 hours4.9 (108 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and understand medical terminology

  • Recognize the structure and function of human body systems

  • Gain an understanding of the directional terms in relationship to the human body

  • Discuss pathology, the disease process, and endoscopy

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medical language
Category: Knowledge of Major Diseases
Category: human anatomy
Category: Medical Terminology

Pharmacy Technician Essentials

Course 314 hours4.5 (19 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand the primary functions of different pharmacy organizations

  • Understand the different roles of the pharmacy technician

  • Understand the common drugs and their uses, drug routes and formulations, and factors affecting drug activity

  • Understand pharmacy management software, as well as reading and interpreting prescriptions

Skills you'll gain

Category: Working in a Pharmacy Setting
Category: Using Pharmacy Software
Category: Reading Prescriptions
Category: Understanding Pharmacy Terminology
Category: Common Drugs and Usages

Pharmacy Dosages and Prescriptions Essentials

Course 413 hours4.4 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Verify medication orders, calculate and measure dosage, and prepare and package medications

  • Apply knowledge of pharmacology, documentation, and inventory management in the pharmacy

  • Understand basic calculation methods related to pharmacy, including fractions, decimals, percentages, the metric system, ratios, and proportions

Skills you'll gain

Category: Counting/Weighing/Measuring Medications
Category: Calculating Dosages
Category: Understanding Tablet and Capsule Prescriptions
Category: Liquid Prescriptions
Category: Interpreting Prescriptions

Instructors

Jennifer Zabel

Top Instructor

MedCerts
7 Courses23,122 learners

Offered by

MedCerts

