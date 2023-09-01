In this foundational Pharmacy Technician Career Training Specialization, students will take four courses to master the fundamentals of a career in pharmacy. The first two courses teach how to communicate and engage professionally in any healthcare setting and the necessary knowledge of human anatomy and physiology required for any medical role. Next, students dive into two pharmacy-related courses - Pharmacy Technician Essentials and Pharmacy Dosages & Prescriptions Essentials - to round out their entry-level pharmacy education.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will apply their knowledge of regulatory and compliance requirements to research the Pharmacy Technician role in their state. Learners will provide peer review on each other's work, which will allow them to compare the requirements for their own state with the requirements of other states.