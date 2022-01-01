Free
Anatomy consists of the nine organ systems, their functions, and relationships within the body. Learners who study Anatomy explore the Integumentary, Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Urinary, Nervous, Gastrointestinal, Reproductive, and Endocrine systems.
In addition to understanding how bodies function internally, the study of Anatomy is important in figuring out how bodies respond to external impacts. By studying vital signs, what they indicate, and what affects them, learners are better able to explain and treat today’s common afflictions. Plus, learners can explore more than anatomical problems—in Anatomy studies, it’s equally critical to know how bodies physiologically benefit from healthful diet and exercise.
Anatomy enables learners to explore a wealth of career avenues. Studying Anatomy provides a learner with the opportunity to become a Teacher, Professor, Physician, Dentist, Nurse, Veterinarian, Medical Scientist, Pharmaceutical Scientist, and many other roles that require knowledge of human and animal bodies.
Anatomy courses available through Coursera provide multimedia libraries of anatomical models and materials, helping learners better understand the topics. Lessons show how to recognize and apply basic anatomical concepts, and learners can view videos, lectures, and illustrations of anatomy provided by physicians and directors of major universities.
Some courses on Anatomy offered through Coursera involve learners in rich online discussions, engaging them on anatomical and clinical problems with peers and experts. In these discussions, learners also receive guidance in exploring anatomical information. For learners interested in how exercise impacts our physiology, one course offers a weekly yoga exercise in addition to optional discussions.
Familiarity with the human body can be helpful for studying anatomy. The more you already know about the body's organs and systems, the better you'll understand how they function and interact with one another. Your experience could stem from personal situations. For example, maybe you've been diagnosed with a health issue and have undergone treatment for it. Your experience could also be professional. Maybe you work as a certified nursing assistant or an emergency medical technician. Perhaps you're a massage therapist or a trainer for a football team. Any knowledge you have of the body serves as a good background for learning anatomy.
People who aren't afraid of the human body and its function are best suited for roles that require knowledge of anatomy. You need a strong mental resolve for when you deal with parts of the body that may make others uncomfortable. You'll also need to find the body interesting—learning about the bones, organs, cells, tissues, muscles, functions, diseases, nerves, and all other parts of the body requires plenty of study and memorization. Because many people who study anatomy go on to work in the medical field, you should desire to help others, enjoy critical thinking, have a strong work ethic, and be prepared for anything that comes your way.
Anyone who wants to learn more about the human body for personal or professional purposes should consider studying anatomy. Learning anatomy can help prepare you for a role in a medical field, whether you simply work in a doctor's office or hospital or you actually work one-on-one with patients. Some people choose to learn anatomy for artistic purposes, such as painting or drawing. If you're an athlete or coach, it can help you improve your performance or the performance of your team. It could help you create an exercise routine to improve a certain part of your body or help you prevent or manage an illness. If you have a health problem, it can help you understand it better, as well as help you understand the treatment your doctor provides.