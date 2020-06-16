About this Course

47,197 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Anatomy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the gross anatomy of the central and peripheral nervous systems, and the names and functions of the cranial nerves

  • Understand how sensory information enters the brain

  • Understand how the brain and spinal cord control the muscles

  • Understand how the autonomic nervous system activates the fight or flight response

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Anatomy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,830 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Gross Anatomy of the Nervous System

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 94 min), 3 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Spinal Cord

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Autonomics

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Motor Systems

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 44 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANATOMY: HUMAN NEUROANATOMY

View all reviews

About the Anatomy Specialization

Anatomy

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder