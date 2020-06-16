In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will be introduced to the central and peripheral nervous systems. You will learn about basic neuroanatomy, sensory pathways, motor pathways and the autonomic nervous system.
This course is part of the Anatomy Specialization
Learn the gross anatomy of the central and peripheral nervous systems, and the names and functions of the cranial nerves
Understand how sensory information enters the brain
Understand how the brain and spinal cord control the muscles
Understand how the autonomic nervous system activates the fight or flight response
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Gross Anatomy of the Nervous System
Spinal Cord
Autonomics
Motor Systems
Information was easy to digest and the explanations were easy to understand. A very good course.
The material in this course was well put together. The different groupings and categories made it much easier to remember the information.
So well explained. An excellent intro a very complicated space. Connects with your spiritual side. How well constructed our human brain and nervous system is. Almost divine
The course was so neatly explained and the Professor Kelli A Sullivan really did a very nice job . She made is so easy to understand . Truly enjoyed it
About the Anatomy Specialization
In this Specialization you will explore human anatomy using a systems approach, and a vast library of multimedia materials, so you may understand the features of different organ systems in relation to the human body’s form and function.
