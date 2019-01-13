About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Anatomy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand basic anatomy and important clinical concepts related to the gastrointestinal, endocrine, and reproductive systems

  • Learn the primary functions of the gastrointestinal, reproductive and endocrine system independently and in relation to the human body

Course 4 of 4 in the
Anatomy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Gastrointestinal Anatomy

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Reproductive Anatomy

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 112 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Endocrine System

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes

