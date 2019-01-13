In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you’ll learn about the various digestive, endocrine, and reproductive organs, their functions, and pathways of nerves and blood vessels serving these organs. Clinical correlations and vignettes will be used to highlight the importance of these anatomical structures and their relationships. Images and videos from cadaveric and artistic materials will be used to illustrate these concepts.
Understand basic anatomy and important clinical concepts related to the gastrointestinal, endocrine, and reproductive systems
Learn the primary functions of the gastrointestinal, reproductive and endocrine system independently and in relation to the human body
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Gastrointestinal Anatomy
Reproductive Anatomy
Endocrine System
Very well conducted and designed course! Both the professor and the materials used make it easy to understand complex matters in a very clear and organized fashion! Many thanks to everyone involved!
An excellent course... I feel great and happy in learning through this course offered by the University of Michigan
very informative...the instructors convey their knowledge in an excellent manner...all i want to say is Thank you,for giving me a hope to achieve my dream!!!
Great course. The teachers and lessons were wonderful.
About the Anatomy Specialization
In this Specialization you will explore human anatomy using a systems approach, and a vast library of multimedia materials, so you may understand the features of different organ systems in relation to the human body’s form and function.
