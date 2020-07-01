About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Anatomy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the basic structure and function of the cardiovascular system

  • Learn the basic structure and function of the respiratory system

  • Learn the basic structure and function of the urinary system

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Cardiovascular Anatomy I

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 79 min), 4 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Cardiovascular Anatomy II

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 131 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Respiratory Anatomy

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Urinary Anatomy

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Anatomy Specialization

Anatomy

