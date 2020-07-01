In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will explore the interactive relationships of the cardiovascular, respiratory and urinary systems, and the roles they play in your body.
Learn the basic structure and function of the cardiovascular system
Learn the basic structure and function of the respiratory system
Learn the basic structure and function of the urinary system
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Cardiovascular Anatomy I
Cardiovascular Anatomy II
Respiratory Anatomy
Urinary Anatomy
In this Specialization you will explore human anatomy using a systems approach, and a vast library of multimedia materials, so you may understand the features of different organ systems in relation to the human body’s form and function.
