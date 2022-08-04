This is the fourth course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge. It compares Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guides professionals on their use.
This course is part of the Google Cloud Infrastructure for Azure Professionals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Describe use cases for Cloud Source Repositories and Cloud Functions.
Create charts, alerts, and uptime checks for resources with Cloud Monitoring.
Compare Cloud Monitoring with Azure Monitor.
Describe how Cloud Run differs from Azure Container Apps.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Applications in Google Cloud
1 hour to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Monitoring in Google Cloud
2 hours to complete
2 readings
About the Google Cloud Infrastructure for Azure Professionals Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.