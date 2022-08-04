About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Infrastructure for Azure Professionals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe use cases for Cloud Source Repositories and Cloud Functions.

  • Create charts, alerts, and uptime checks for resources with Cloud Monitoring.

  • Compare Cloud Monitoring with Azure Monitor.

  • Describe how Cloud Run differs from Azure Container Apps.

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Applications in Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete

Monitoring in Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Google Cloud Infrastructure for Azure Professionals Specialization

Google Cloud Infrastructure for Azure Professionals

