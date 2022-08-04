This is the fourth course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing AWS knowledge. It compares Google Cloud and AWS solutions and guides professionals on their use.
Deploy and Monitor in Google Cloud for AWS Professionals
Describe use cases for Cloud Source Repositories and Cloud Functions.
Create charts, alerts, and uptime checks for resources with Cloud Monitoring.
Compare Cloud Monitoring with Amazon CloudWatch.
Describe how Cloud Run differs from AWS Fargate
In this module, you will explore Google Cloud services for deploying applications by considering these questions: How do you store, organize, and rapidly deploy your code? How do you perform automated actions in response to triggers in a distributed fashion? How can you run fully-fledged applications without worrying about scalability or uptime? You will learn about using Cloud Source Repositories, Cloud Functions, and Cloud Run. You will also compare Cloud Functions to AWS Lambda and Cloud Run to AWS Fargate.
In this module, you will learn about the integrated monitoring tools provided by Google Cloud's operations suite. You will explore key features of the Google Cloud tools, focusing on metrics and Cloud Monitoring. You will also examine Google Cloud monitoring tools and metrics to maintain the performance of your Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) clusters post deployment. Then, you will compare tools such as Cloud Monitoring and Cloud Trace to Amazon CloudWatch and AWS X-Ray.
