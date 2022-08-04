About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Infrastructure for AWS Professionals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create and configure Cloud SQL and Cloud Storage

  • Compare Google Cloud's data lake and database options with AWS

  • Explain how Google Kubernetes Engine differs from Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

  • Provision a Kubernetes cluster using Google Kubernetes Engine.

Course 3 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Infrastructure for AWS Professionals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Storage in Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
3 readings
3 hours to complete

Containers in Google Cloud

3 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Google Cloud Infrastructure for AWS Professionals Specialization

Google Cloud Infrastructure for AWS Professionals

