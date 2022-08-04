This is the third course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing AWS knowledge, and it compares Google Cloud and AWS solutions and guides professionals on their use.
What you will learn
Create and configure Cloud SQL and Cloud Storage
Compare Google Cloud's data lake and database options with AWS
Explain how Google Kubernetes Engine differs from Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service
Provision a Kubernetes cluster using Google Kubernetes Engine.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Storage in Google Cloud
2 hours to complete
3 hours to complete
Containers in Google Cloud
3 hours to complete
