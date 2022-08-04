This is the second course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing AWS knowledge. It aims to compare Google Cloud and AWS solutions and guide professionals on their use.
This course is part of the Google Cloud Infrastructure for AWS Professionals Specialization
What you will learn
Create and configure a Compute Engine instance inGoogle Cloud.
Explain the difference between Google Cloud images and AWS AMI.
Compare and contrast Cloud Load Balancing with AWS Load Balancers.
Describe managed instance groups (MIGs) and how to use them.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Virtual Machines in Google Cloud
1 hour to complete
3 hours to complete
Load Balancing and Managed Instance Groups in Google Cloud
3 hours to complete
