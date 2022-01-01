No prior experience required.
Anatomy Specialization
Learn the Foundations of Human Anatomy. Understand the major organ systems, their functions and relationships within the body.
What you will learn
Understand the integumentary system anatomy and function
Understand the skeletal system anatomy and function
Learn joint classifications, function, and clinical correlations
Learn skeletal muscle anatomy and function
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Anatomy: Musculoskeletal and Integumentary Systems
In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will learn how the components of the integumentary system help protect our body (epidermis, dermis, hair, nails, and glands), and how the musculoskeletal system (bones, joints, and skeletal muscles) protects and allows the body to move.
Anatomy: Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Urinary Systems
In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will explore the interactive relationships of the cardiovascular, respiratory and urinary systems, and the roles they play in your body.
Anatomy: Human Neuroanatomy
In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will be introduced to the central and peripheral nervous systems. You will learn about basic neuroanatomy, sensory pathways, motor pathways and the autonomic nervous system.
Anatomy: Gastrointestinal, Reproductive and Endocrine Systems
In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you’ll learn about the various digestive, endocrine, and reproductive organs, their functions, and pathways of nerves and blood vessels serving these organs. Clinical correlations and vignettes will be used to highlight the importance of these anatomical structures and their relationships. Images and videos from cadaveric and artistic materials will be used to illustrate these concepts.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
