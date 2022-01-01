University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Medicine, Critical Thinking, Emergency, Probability & Statistics, Epidemiology, Research and Design, Business Analysis, Patient, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(672 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Security Engineering, Probability & Statistics, Feature Engineering, Medicine, Cryptography, Communication, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Experiment, Deep Learning, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(560 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months