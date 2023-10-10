In this specialization, you will study the structure (anatomy) and function (physiology) of the human body as it pertains to six major body systems: the cardiovascular (heart), lymphatic (immune), respiratory, digestive, urinary, and reproductive systems.
These courses will utilize a free, open-source text (https://openstax.org/details/books/anatomy-and-physiology-2e)with supplemental activities and applications. With a unique approach to learning combining both art and science, you are sure to find enjoyment in exploring the mystery and marvel of the human body!
Applied Learning Project
In each course of this specialization, you will have the opportunities to complete an Art of Anatomy exercise, an optional peer-reviewed project, graded module quizzes, and a summative end-of-course exam to reinforce your learning while assessing your new skills.