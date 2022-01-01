Free
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Research and Design, Chemistry, Critical Thinking, Epidemiology, Business Analysis, Problem Solving, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics
4.7
(429 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Genetics, Epidemiology, Biology, Communication, Probability & Statistics, Adaptability, Bioinformatics, Emotional Intelligence
4.7
(827 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Bioinformatics, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Combinatorics, Communication, Computer Programming, Graph Theory, Human Resources, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Software, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Many people have an awareness of Biology at its simplest: The science of life. It sounds pretty broad, but this essential discipline can get very specific—because it covers living matter in all its forms and phenomena, learners can get into the nitty-gritty of the origin, growth, reproduction, structure, and behavior of people, animals, plants, and microorganisms.
There are many critical reasons for learners to study Biology and take advantage of its endless need for research, such as finding solutions for disease prevention, increasing reproductive capabilities, improving mental health, understanding the science of food, shaping public health policies, and an extensive scope of other reasons. With knowledge of how living things function, scientists under the umbrella of Biology can make great contributions to medicine and other key ways to improve the quality of life for living things.
Biology is often studied in conjunction with other sciences, such as Anatomy, Chemistry, Engineering, Physics, Psychology, and even social sciences.
It can’t be overstated that a degree in Biology is highly versatile, thanks to its usefulness in a myriad of industries and other fields. Besides Biologist, learners can enjoy such opportunities as Research Scientist, Pharmacologist, Ecologist, Nature Conservationist, Officer, Zoologist, Botanist, Marine Biologist, Microbiologist, Biotechnologist, Forensic Scientist, Science Writer, Teacher, Professor, roles in government agencies, and countless other careers.
Biology courses offered through Coursera cover a range of subject matter, from basic biological principles to Immunology topics taught by Biology lecturers. Learners can explore practical applications like genome sequences; commercial kits that tell you about your ancestry; debates about evolution; why animals behave the way they do; the molecular biology of cancer; how people have found genetic evidence for natural selection; and many more.
You can study biology without any previous experience or skills, but a background in science may help you better understand it. Previous courses or experience in topics like zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, chemistry, physics, ecology, and genetics can be especially helpful. A strong math background is also good to have if you want to study biology. Jobs or internships in the scientific field can help prepare you for studying biology as well. Even volunteer work can help start you on your path towards learning about biology. This could include experience in labs, research institutions, hospitals, doctors' offices, zoos, aquariums, private companies, government agencies, and museums.
People with a passion for science are well-suited to study biology, but there is more to the subject than simply learning about life and living organisms. Those who study biology should be good at math and be able to pay close attention to detail. You'll find yourself having to think analytically, but you'll also need to be good with your hands when you're in the field. Those who study or pursue a career in biology should have good written and verbal communication skills so they can share their research and discoveries with others.
Learning biology is right for you if you're interested in science and want to open yourself up to hundreds, if not thousands, of professional opportunities. As one of broadest branches of science, knowledge of biology can lead to numerous careers. You could find yourself working in a lab, research institution, or university. You could go on to become a medical professional for either humans or animals. You may find yourself working for a private company or a government agency. You may even find yourself teaching biology or reporting on scientific advancements as a journalist. No matter what you choose to do with your biology education, you will likely find yourself working full- or part-time doing hands-on fieldwork.