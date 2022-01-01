Coursera Project Network
University of California San Diego
University of Pennsylvania
University of California San Diego
DNA is a complex molecule that’s in every cell of a living organism, and it tells cells what types of proteins to make. You’ll often hear DNA referred to as “the building blocks of life.” DNA resembles chains or strands, and some sections of these strands contain the genes that determine the traits parents pass onto their children. It also contains all the material that cells need to function properly and for the organism to develop, live and reproduce. Without DNA telling our cells what to do, our bodies wouldn’t work properly — so it really is the foundation of our existence as we know it.
Having an understanding of DNA is essential for learning answers to so many questions that impact our lives. Knowing why our bodies do everything they do — down at even their most basic levels — is a fascinating way to satisfy your curiosity about the nature of life. Foundational knowledge of DNA helps scientists better comprehend diseases and discover cures for them. It aids historians and anthropologists in understanding where humans came from and how they migrated. It can even play a determining role in how forensics experts and others examine evidence to solve crimes. DNA is the basis of our bodies, and it’s also the basis for so many fascinating fields of study.
From archaeology and physical anthropology to genetics and forensic science, you will be able to utilize your knowledge of DNA on a regular basis. If you’re planning to work with DNA in a formal setting, it’ll take some time and patience — but you’ll enjoy a rewarding career that allows you to explore your interests and contribute new information to the world of science. A geneticist is one professional who discovers new information about DNA, working to pinpoint genes and their different roles and functions. Forensic scientists analyze DNA in laboratory settings to assess crime scene evidence that helps solve cases. Molecular biologists research different factors that affect individuals’ DNA. If a role in science — and the science of life — appeals to you, a career working with DNA may be a perfect way to utilize your skills.
By taking online courses, you can learn the fundamentals of DNA, or a much advanced topic of DNA without stepping into a science lab. You may be curious about the science of life and the microscopic molecules that make us who we are. Or you might be a research or forensic scientist who’s looking to learn new skills to advance in your career. Whatever your goals may be, taking online courses about DNA science equips you with the new knowledge and expertise to achieve your objectives. Get started with the basics of our genetic building blocks with an introductory course, or sign up for a class in computational methods to discover the interesting connections between algorithms and data structures in the process of sequencing DNA. You’ll also have more unique course options at your fingertips that introduce you to fascinating concepts like legal issues in genomics research. Bring the wide world of genetics into your home, office and mind with our DNA course lineup.