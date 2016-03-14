We will learn computational methods -- algorithms and data structures -- for analyzing DNA sequencing data. We will learn a little about DNA, genomics, and how DNA sequencing is used. We will use Python to implement key algorithms and data structures and to analyze real genomes and DNA sequencing datasets.
- Bioinformatics Algorithms
- Algorithms
- Python Programming
- Algorithms On Strings
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
DNA sequencing, strings and matching
This module we begin our exploration of algorithms for analyzing DNA sequencing data. We'll discuss DNA sequencing technology, its past and present, and how it works.
Preprocessing, indexing and approximate matching
In this module, we learn useful and flexible new algorithms for solving the exact and approximate matching problems. We'll start by learning Boyer-Moore, a fast and very widely used algorithm for exact matching
Edit distance, assembly, overlaps
This week we finish our discussion of read alignment by learning about algorithms that solve both the edit distance problem and related biosequence analysis problems, like global and local alignment.
Algorithms for assembly
In the last module we began our discussion of the assembly problem and we saw a couple basic principles behind it. In this module, we'll learn a few ways to solve the alignment problem.
This is the best course so far in this specialization. I enjoyed the way both instructors explained the concepts using simple analogies. It was a really productive month for me!
This course provided me a very quick overview of all the core concepts pertaining to DNA sequencing. It is very well organized, crystal clear demonstration of concepts and I really enjoyed the course.
I had a lot of fun doing the little programming assignments in this course. I did not know I like algorithms this much. The pace is good and it is well taught.
Helpful material for DNA Sequencing and number crunching. Well taught, I suggest a background in Python to make things more enjoyable.
