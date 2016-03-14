About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bioinformatics Algorithms
  • Algorithms
  • Python Programming
  • Algorithms On Strings
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

DNA sequencing, strings and matching

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 112 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Preprocessing, indexing and approximate matching

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 114 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Edit distance, assembly, overlaps

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Algorithms for assembly

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

