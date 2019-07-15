An introduction to the statistics behind the most popular genomic data science projects. This is the sixth course in the Genomic Big Data Science Specialization from Johns Hopkins University.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Statistics
- Data Analysis
- R Programming
- Biostatistics
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
This course is structured to hit the key conceptual ideas of normalization, exploratory analysis, linear modeling, testing, and multiple testing that arise over and over in genomic studies.
Module 2
This week we will cover preprocessing, linear modeling, and batch effects.
Module 3
This week we will cover modeling non-continuous outcomes (like binary or count data), hypothesis testing, and multiple hypothesis testing.
Module 4
In this week we will cover a lot of the general pipelines people use to analyze specific data types like RNA-seq, GWAS, ChIP-Seq, and DNA Methylation studies.
Reviews
- 5 stars54.88%
- 4 stars26.81%
- 3 stars11.04%
- 2 stars2.52%
- 1 star4.73%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STATISTICS FOR GENOMIC DATA SCIENCE
theoretical parts need more explanation. But in general, It is a well-structured course. thanks for your efforts
Great course as a starting point for statistical genomics!
It is really great that told me lots of basic statistical information that I didn't know.
Very helpful and i understood i should master statistics and do more research
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.