ZM
Jun 27, 2018
The professor is really enthusiasm, so I was really impreesed by him. And his teaching is brief, and I can learn key points through the lectures. Great course!
CJ
Jul 15, 2019
It is really great that told me lots of basic statistical information that I didn't know.
By Paul S•
Jan 3, 2018
The worst executed course I have taken in 36 years of post-graduate education.
1 The instructor speaks so fast it is difficult even for a native English speaker like myself to understand.
2. This course is only suitable as a review for people who are experts in the field already. Even if you know how to use Bioconductor and are familiar with programming in R, if you don't know the tools being used already the instruction in the course will not give enough information to be able to do the quizzes without a great deal of difficulty.
3. The examples presented are thrown out in a cursory fashion without enough detail about how the data is being set up or manipulated. Matrices are transformed and recombined with little explanation about why things are being done.
4. Although generalizing from material presented to new applications is a valid instructional approach, the instruction does not give the student enough information to do this and the instructor expects students to be able to figure out new algorithms from vague public domain documentation.
5. Although the instructor makes an impassioned plea for carefully thought out statistical test design, proper documentation of work flow, and appropriate use of p-values, he does not describe the interpretation of statistical tools presented. For example, tools for calculating thousands of principle components in seconds is given, but beyond showing clusters of dots on a graph may indicate a genetic cluster does not explain what the individual points in the PCA mean.
In summary, the tools presented are very powerful but are not well described. Extensive revision to the course is needed.
By Hylke C D•
Sep 25, 2019
Much of the code is broken because it is outdated. In the specialisation you learn to use Python, and here all of a sudden they switch to R. Some familiarity with R is assumed in this course. A lot of the functions and packages that are used are not discussed at all. By far the worst course I have taken on coursera so far.
By Ian P•
Aug 30, 2018
I did my best to work through module 1, but encountered one problem after another with installing the various required R packages, due to version issues. From the absence of recent discussion posts it seems that this is not really a current, viable course. From what I have seen of the course, I get the impression that even if package installation went smoothly, the course is more about R than statistics or genomics - which is not what I joined for.
By sandeep s•
Dec 20, 2016
The course was tough and was explained in a very fast way assuming that the student knows prior statistics.
By John M•
May 25, 2017
Covers a large amount of material in a short time.
You will learn a lot but you will have to spend a lot of time researching and experimenting.
By Hemanoel P•
Jan 24, 2019
This is totally not for beginners..
By Chuan J•
Jul 15, 2019
By Tushar K•
Mar 25, 2019
Very good course and useful understanding statistical aspects of data.
By David B•
Feb 24, 2019
Theory part, remaining that it has to be done in pills, could be done a lot better. R part is done better, but the principal issue is that you have not a clear connection with theory.
By M C•
Jun 27, 2017
For some reason, this was a really tough course, it blew my socks off. I did not get the explanations they just did not sink in.
By Yahui L•
Sep 11, 2020
Great course overall! Good at those aspects: 1. a comprehensive cover of key statistics used in genomic data analysis. I have some experiences in genomic data analysis. Taking this class offers me a quick overview of the underneath statistical skills, which helps me gain more understanding of the bioinformatics analysis I have been working on. 2. The course materials are well organized and easy to follow. The Professor is proficient at the materials and also fun. Another thing I like is that the codes in the class can still be run smoothly without any troubles, even though it has been a few years since the class recorded. 3. The class also provides with other materials for further study, which are helpful.
Just a few downsides, the quizzes are a bit difficult. I often spent 5-6 hours doing research to get it right. Also, the forum of the course is not active. I did not get response for my question. Overall, I have learned the topics I need from this class, and the learning experience was quite fun.
By ELISA W•
Jul 23, 2018
I think this is one of the best courses in this specialization. I found it the most helpful in building together what should be learned in genomic data science. I wish 1) this course was earlier in the specialization, 2) there was additional building from this course to build together the workflow from beginning to end, and 3) reduction or removal of some of the other courses (or other courses taught together with this one).
By Mihaela M•
Jul 16, 2020
I liked how energetic the lecturer was. He clearly has a reasonable amount of experience and some of the tips he gave about doing statistics in the context of genomic studies were useful! I liked how the professor recommended some extra reading at the end of every topic. I also really liked the fact that he recommended some extra courses to be taken.
But despite that, the course itself was a bit too short - the topics introduced just scratched the surface. This made sitting through the R tutorials particularly tedious - how would one get the use of R tools to do the tasks, if they haven't understood the theory properly? I know it's supposed to be an intro course, but still in its current state it can be a bit confusing. I would suggest making it somewhat longer, so that the intro to each topic could be done a bit more in depth - maybe focusing a bit more on the theory, so that the students could get an intuition for the methods, rather than just doing R commands which for them mean nothing if the theory is still very blurry.
By ZIHAN X•
Apr 6, 2021
First, I really appreciate the enthusiasm of the instructor. And the overall topics introduced in the course cover a large amount of current genomic research. But there is still a lot of space for improvement. The course itself is not suitable for beginners, since it requires proficient R skills and some knowledge in statistics. The ways of illustration on many definitions are unprofessional and shallow, so it sounds confusing at least for me, who majored in public health and has some experience in this field. And the course is overall short, but the instructor tried to introduce as much as knowledge possible, which makes every point somewhat unclear. By the way, the descriptions of several exercises in the quizzes really make people confused.
By Stefanie M•
Feb 25, 2019
In the course, easy concepts are well explained, but the more complex topics are very tricky to understand. However, I appreciated the enthusiasm of the teacher a lot
By Jhon O•
Sep 6, 2020
Overall, the course has great content, but I am not satisfied with the presentation. I will greatly recommend that the course should be reviewed and be presented more professionally. The issue I found with the presentation is that it is not engaging and not student-oriented. It is quite difficult to follow the demonstrations. There is huge room for improvement!!!!!
By Jian L•
Apr 5, 2021
The instructor is one of the best whose teaching and course design appealed to me most effectively due to his capabilities of being able to focus on the key issues even in a very broad area of knowledge and go right into them and make them understood sufficiently regardless of one's varied background. This is by no means an easy task. Jeff has a great insight in designing problems from learners' perspectives to maximize the learning experiences.
By Pedro S S•
Jan 23, 2021
The course teaches useful materials in a clear way. I took it (inside GDS specialization) quickly because I have some biostatistics background, but I sugest to enjoy it with time!!
By Zhen M•
Jun 28, 2018
By Gregorio A A P•
Aug 26, 2017
Excellent, but I would be grateful if you could translate all your courses of absolute quality into Spanish.
By Luz Y M R•
May 23, 2016
I have really enjoyed the course and I have learnt different concepts relevant for my current study.
Yurany
By 李仕廷•
Jun 30, 2018
really a good course for people who want to learn use R to dispose genomic data
By Juan J S G•
Mar 7, 2017
La semana 3 puede hacerse dura, pero el curso es muy completo y recomendable.
By Hewan D•
Apr 9, 2021
This is the best. It opens my eye for genomic data analysis.
By Manali R•
Mar 4, 2020
Great course as a starting point for statistical genomics!