Introduces to the commands that you need to manage and analyze directories, files, and large sets of genomic data. This is the fourth course in the Genomic Big Data Science Specialization from Johns Hopkins University.
About this Course
- Bioinformatics
- Samtools
- Unix
- Command-Line Interface
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basic Unix Commands
In this module, you will be introduced to command Line Tools for Genomic Data Science
Week Two
In this module, we'll be taking a look at Sequences and Genomic Features in a sequence of 10 presentations.
Week Three
In this module, we'll be going over Alignment and Sequence Variation in another sequence of 8 presentations.
Week Four
In this module, we'll be going over Tools for Transcriptomics in a sequence of 6 presentations.
Reviews
Course explanation is good but some topics are not updated like mplieup is now not included in samtools and they didnot update information. Instructor taught lectures very well.
Excellent Introduction to Command Line Tools used in High Throughput Sequencing Analysis.
This is perhaps one of the most clearly taught courses I have had on Coursera. Thank you for putting in time to teach us!
Some explanations are4 not completely clear. A good summary of what every tools does and of which rools should be used to tackle which situation would really beneficial
