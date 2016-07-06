About this Course

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bioinformatics
  • Samtools
  • Unix
  • Command-Line Interface
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Basic Unix Commands

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 105 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week Two

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week Three

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week Four

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

