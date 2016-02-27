This class provides an introduction to the Python programming language and the iPython notebook. This is the third course in the Genomic Big Data Science Specialization from Johns Hopkins University.
- Bioinformatics
- Biopython
- Python Programming
- Genomics
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week One
This week we will have an overview of Python and take the first steps towards programming.
Week Two
In this module, we'll be taking a look at Data Structures and Ifs and Loops.
Week Three
In this module, we have a long three-part lecture on Functions as well as a 10-minute look at Modules and Packages.
Week Four
In this module, we have another long three-part lecture, this time about Communicating with the Outside, as well as a final lecture about Biopython.
I learned a lot. The final exam was more difficult than the course content, but I think it was critical for ensuring that I was able to apply the course content.
I learned a lot from this course, being new to coding. The content is tweaked towards bioinformatic problems and requires a good grasp of the topic to pass.
good course for python but you definitely need to have some background in programming to be able to pass. recommend python course by UMichigan here at Coursera.
This course was in line with my expectations. Sometimes exercises were a bit out of context. I would have probably dedicated more time to Biopython.
