Professor
I am a Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, and Biostatistics and a member of the McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, where I’m also Director of the Center for Computational Biology. My group’s research focuses on the development of new computational methods for analysis of DNA from the latest sequencing technologies. Over the years we have developed and applied software to many problems in gene finding, genome assembly, comparative genomics, evolutionary genomics, and sequencing technology itself.
Our current work emphasizes analysis of DNA and RNA sequenced with next-generation technology. I write a science blog at Forbes.com about topics such as pseudoscience, the problems of alternative medicine, the anti-vaccination movement, gene patents, and the influence of sports on higher education. See my lab home page for my scientific publications, my opinion pieces, and other news.