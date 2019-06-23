This course introduces you to the basic biology of modern genomics and the experimental tools that we use to measure it. We'll introduce the Central Dogma of Molecular Biology and cover how next-generation sequencing can be used to measure DNA, RNA, and epigenetic patterns. You'll also get an introduction to the key concepts in computing and data science that you'll need to understand how data from next-generation sequencing experiments are generated and analyzed.
- Bioinformatics
- Statistics
- Data Science
- Computational Biology
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Overview
In this Module, you can expect to study topics of "Just enough molecular biology", "The genome", "Writing a DNA sequence", "Central dogma", "Transcription", "Translation", and "DNA structure and modifications".
Measurement Technology
In this module, you'll learn about polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, and applications of sequencing.
Computing Technology
The lectures for this module cover a few basic topics in computing technology. We'll go over the foundations of computer science, algorithms, memory and data structures, efficiency, software engineering, and computational biology software.
Data Science Technology
In this module on Data Science Technology, we'll be covering quite a lot of information about how to handle the data produced during the sequencing process. We'll cover reproducibility, analysis, statistics, question types, the central dogma of inference, analysis code, testing, prediction, variation, experimental design, confounding, power, sample size, correlation, causation, and degrees of freedom.
Good for someone who want to learn about genomic technologies. Those who wanna be expert in this field has to go a lot beyond this course. But this one will be a good start
Fantastic course from two true authorities in the field. Great examples, and I was surprisingly enthralled by the statistical section; turns out I just never had the right teacher!
It was well taught. I liked the fact the two professors focused on two different subjects- biology and statistics portion of this course. The paragraphs written below each video was extremely helpful.
Great introduction to Genomics. The instructors really laid out the practical terms and gave great resources. Weeks 3 and 4 ramp up in difficulty, so some outside research in statistics is helpful.
